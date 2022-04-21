Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.18.

NYSE:FNV opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 201.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 161.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $2,943,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

