Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Down 3.3%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 19,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 62,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Repro Med Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

