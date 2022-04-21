Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

