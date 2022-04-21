Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $645.00 at Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $724.63.

REGN stock opened at $719.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $478.40 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,271,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

