Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $692,006.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.78 or 0.07383999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,503.02 or 1.00212243 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035293 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.