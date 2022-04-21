RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.13

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.99 or 0.00388947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00083605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00091812 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007397 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000213 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars.

