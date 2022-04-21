Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,705.63 or 0.99961547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00025932 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007971 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

