Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,488.00 or 0.99863473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

