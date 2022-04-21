ReapChain Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00033424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00104595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.