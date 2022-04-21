RE Advisers Corp Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.25. 46,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.