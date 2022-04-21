RE Advisers Corp Has $73,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,835,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 92.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $736.05. 8,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,594. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $687.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

