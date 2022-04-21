RE Advisers Corp Buys 57 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $219.11. The company had a trading volume of 50,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

