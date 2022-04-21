RE Advisers Corp Buys 46 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE TYL traded down $9.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $396.56. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.