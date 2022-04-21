Raymond James Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.64.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average is $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.