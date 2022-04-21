Raymond James Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $90.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $90.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

