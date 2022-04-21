Raymond James Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$3.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.