Raydium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.99 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00006562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $278.30 million and approximately $39.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.26 or 0.07385503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,633.40 or 0.99950308 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 99,429,388 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.