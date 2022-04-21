Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.34 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $64,063.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011703 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00231690 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.