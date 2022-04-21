RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. RADA Electronic Industries traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 1416810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $788.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.83.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

