QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 703,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 449,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $600.63 million, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.95. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

