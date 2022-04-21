Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.500 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.58.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

