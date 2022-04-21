Quantum Resistant Ledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,885.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $48,885.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,802.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.42 or 0.07375597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00264643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00782870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00705551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00086598 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00394171 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,180,018 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

