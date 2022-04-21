Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTRX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 2,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.51. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

