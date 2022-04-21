Quant Price Hits $114.70 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $59.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $114.70 or 0.00275006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

