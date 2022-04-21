Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS.

XM stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

