QUAI DAO Hits One Day Volume of $140,898.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $526,147.66 and $140,898.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.17 or 0.07407889 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.34 or 1.00178488 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

