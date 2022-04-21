Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.67.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

