Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Increased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Qorvo stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

