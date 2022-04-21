QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.33) to GBX 302 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 345 ($4.49) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.