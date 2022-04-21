QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Trading 31.3% Higher

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) shares traded up 31.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

