Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $5.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.11 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $19,048,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 211.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 461,103 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 271.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 414,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after acquiring an additional 302,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,469. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

