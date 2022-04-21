Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Decreased by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.96.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

