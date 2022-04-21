Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.05.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$31.57 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm has a market cap of C$56.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

