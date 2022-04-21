Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for NorthWestern in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.