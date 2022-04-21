Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer bought 58,979 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 408,981 shares in the company, valued at C$2,363,910.18. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Insiders have sold a total of 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

