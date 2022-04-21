Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Up 9.5%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 391,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 821,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$38.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

