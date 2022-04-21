PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.54

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 35705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

