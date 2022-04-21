Provident Acquisition (PAQC) and The Competition Financial Review

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) is one of 681 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Provident Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Provident Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provident Acquisition
|N/A
|$10.60 million
|8.36
|Provident Acquisition Competitors
|$1.23 billion
|$71.90 million
|-16.80
Profitability
This table compares Provident Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provident Acquisition
|N/A
|-63.00%
|5.48%
|Provident Acquisition Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provident Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Provident Acquisition Competitors
|172
|677
|953
|20
|2.45
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.36%. Given Provident Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
64.9% of Provident Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Provident Acquisition competitors beat Provident Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Provident Acquisition Company Profile
Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
