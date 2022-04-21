Proton Hits Market Capitalization of $116.14 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Proton has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $116.14 million and $7.90 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00103364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,642,240,318 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

