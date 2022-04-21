ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 797,910 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProtoKinetix (PKTX)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.