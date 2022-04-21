Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.26. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,016. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

