ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $39.44

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.44, but opened at $38.09. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 697,350 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $438,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $828,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.