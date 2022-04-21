ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.03. 1,276,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,187,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

