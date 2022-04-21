ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.76 and last traded at $170.11. Approximately 16,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 954,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

