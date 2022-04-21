Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 6.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.95 and last traded at $147.95. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)
