Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.31.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $174.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

