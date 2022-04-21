Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Prologis also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.16 EPS.

Prologis stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.70. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.54.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

