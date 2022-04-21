PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

