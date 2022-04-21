Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 4,439,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 147 ($1.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

