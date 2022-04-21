Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,113 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

